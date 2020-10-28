Radico Khaitan's Q2 net profit down 6.6%

New Delhi: Spirit maker Radico Khaitan on Wednesday reported a 6.6 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 74.67 crore.

During the corresponding period of the last financial year (FY20), the company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 79.94 crore.

Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,740.32 crore, 8.7 per cent higher than Rs 2,520.05 crore in the same period last year.

Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, said: "After a difficult start to the financial year, Q2 FY2021 results demonstrated a sharp recovery in Radico Khaitan's performance. However, the industry revival is dispersed with a few states still reeling under pressure due to a high tax regime, prolonged and local level lock downs."

"Although the industry scenario is still very uncertain due to the evolving Covid-19 situation, we believe that the upcoming festive season will bring some cheers to Q3 FY2021 industry performance," he said.—IANS