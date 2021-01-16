Petrol, diesel prices unchanged across metros

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at the record high level of Rs 84.70 per litre. Prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 91.32, Rs 87.40 and Rs 86.15 per litre, respectively.

Across the country, pump price of petrol and diesel remained static on Saturday.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 74.88, Rs 81.60, Rs 80.19 and Rs 78.47 per litre, respectively.

Auto fuel price rise was on hold for the last five days after petrol and diesel prices had increased on two successive days last week on Wednesday and Thursday taking gasoline to record high levels in Delhi while keeping prices very close to record high levels in other metro cities.

The recent surge in fuel prices came on the back of surge in crude oil prices as the price of benchmark Brent crude rose over $57 a barrel. It has, however, declined and now is around $55 per barrel.

The rise is primarily on account of Saudi Arabia's decision on unilateral production cuts to balance oil prices on pandemic-affected demand reduction in an oversupplied market.

—IANS