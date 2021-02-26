Petrol, diesel prices remain same for third day

New Delhi: Amid softening of crude oil in the international market, prices of petrol and diesel on Friday remained stable for the third consecutive day in the domestic market.

Petrol in the capital Delhi is currently pegged at Rs 90.83 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.32 per litre.

On Tuesday, prices of both the fuels increased by 25 paise and 35 paise per litre respectively.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, a state-owned oil marketing company, the prices of both these fuels are stable today.

On Thursday, Crude oil was moderated in the international market.

OPEC Plus countries are scheduled to meet next week to discuss the possibility of increasing oil production. Currently, London Brent crude remains above $ 66 a barrel.

—UNI