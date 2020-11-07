PAMA Sports and Cultural Club kickstarts a new cycle of hope and progress - Cyclothon 2020

New Delhi: The last eight months have either brought things to a halt or thrown them into disarray for most. Business, commerce, projections, investments - everything has gone off-the-course for the industry. However, there is one thing that has not lost an iota of its form - the grit, enthusiasm and the energy of the humankind to put it all back together and rise again!

It is with this profound inspiration that PAMA Sports and Cultural Club backed by IQI India, organized an inspiring cycling community event; aptly resonating the spirit of 'Kickstart a New Cycle' - setting momentum for the next wave of economic & industry uprising, the next trigger of positivity & hope and the next cycle of getting back to progressive life. With the rise of the morning sun of November 07, 2020, the team IQI India stood firm and hand-in-hand to welcome a wave of enthused spectators and participants wanting to chart the 10 Kms course around the India Gate at New Delhi to join forces in reaching out with the message and spirit of the event to everyone they were about to cross their paths with.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the CEO of IQI India, Pankaz Jaiin expressed his deep gratitude to the overwhelming response the initiative had gathered. "It's so exciting to witness that our belief in positivity and energy of mankind echoes through this event today and through so many participants. The world may have embraced a momentary stopover, but this is not the end. This rather unfolds an opportunity to reboot the world and start so many things with a fresh perspective. The world; as it was; has changed. And so, shall our mannerism of conducting business and commerce."

The event was graced by the honourable Chief Guest Bamang Tago, Member of the Executive Committee, Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Secretary-General of Arunachal State Badminton Association and Sanvi Arora (Miss India International 2018 & Miss India Glamour 2018).

When the industry is looking at springing back, it is little surprise that some of the renowned names in the industry participated in the event to resonate their commitment towards a better society and tomorrow; along with the hundreds of bicycle riders. Some of the notable names extending their sponsorship to the event were Mufti, Absolute barbecue nation, Freshlee, Fruktville, Winsome Mall, Maharani Padmini Mall, Cafe Tatva, KhetuLife, The Printpack.in and LetsGoSocial.

Mannu Bhazin, COO IQI India expressed the need for similar community events at different scale to build camaraderie and teams of people from within the society to work together to put the stalled pieces of commerce and industry to gear up for the challenges of the changing world. "We have been organising similar initiatives every few weeks to make sure that as a society we continue to foster trust in the power of teamwork and further enrich our belief in overcoming this chaos of COVID-19."

"It is such events that form the intrinsic value culture of IQI India and Global as well. Frequent interactions and engagements with society on issues and initiatives that impact their lives and enthuse positivity and the go-getter attitude have enabled us to not only foster a strong bond with our clients and business associates, but also kept our team glued to the spirit of working together for the larger goal and larger good," added Madhukar Rakhechaa, Director - Advisory services, IQI India.

IQI India is a joint venture between Pama D Globizen Pvt Ltd, India & Juwai IQI Global, Malaysia Pama D Globizen Private Limited is Incorporated on February 19, 2020. It is involved in Real Estate activities on a fee or contract basis.

PAMA Sports and Cultural Club is formed with vision of creating inspiring atmospheric strategies for Fit India. We aim to connect with optimum count of people and enroll their healthy living aspirations in our collective goals & activities.

