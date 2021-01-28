ORF ranked among top 20 global think tanks

New Delhi: Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has been rated as among the top 20 think tanks in the world, ranked 20th globally -- moving up seven places from last year.

ORF is ranked highest among Indian think tanks in several categories, as per the latest global think tank rankings, 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report.

ORF is ranked eighth in the category of Top Think Tanks Worldwide (Non US) and second in the category of Top think tanks in China, India, Japan and Korea.

In the category of top defence and national security, ORF is ranked 27 and 54 in the category of top education policy think tanks.

It is ranked 19th among top foreign policy and international think tanks and 19th among the best managed think tanks.

In other categories, ORF is ranked number 1 for a best new idea or paradigm developed by a think tank while the Raisina Dialogue is ranked as fourth in the category of best think tank conference.

ORF is ranked 14th in the latest rankings for Best Use of Social Media and Networks and fifth on Think Tank to Watch.

ORF is ranked 18th on Best External Relations, 15th on Best Use of Internet and 17th on Best Use of Media.

In addition, it is ranked seventh among Think Tanks with Most Innovative Policy Ideas and 40th on Think Tanks with Outstanding Policy Oriented Programmes.

—IANS