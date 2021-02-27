'One District One Focus Product' list finalized

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare along with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has finalized products from agricultural, horticultural, animal, poultry, milk, fisheries, aquaculture and marine sectors for the 'One District One Focus Product' (ODOFP) covering 728 districts across the country.

After taking a thorough feedback from the states, Union Territories and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) the list of products was finalized.

Products would be promoted in convergence with the central government's schemes and its aim would be to increase the income of farmers. The products would be supported under the Ministry of Food Processing's PM-FME scheme which provides incentives to promoters and micro-enterprises.

The Ministry of Agriculture would support ODOFP through schemes like Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY).