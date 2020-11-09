ODOP products worth Rs 24 cr sold on e-commerce platform

Lucknow: In a massive boost to 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 11,000 ODOP products are now available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon while over 50,000 products worth Rs 24 crore have already been sold.

A government spokesperson said the scheme has already left its footprints in the international markets as specialised products of all 75 districts in the state have found takers in India and abroad.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal said that the problems faced by ODOP entrepreneurs were getting addressed on priority. "They are also being provided upgraded machinery, training and financial assistance to make them technically efficient," he said.

To boost economic activities in the state and promote indigenous products, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended financial aid of Rs 82 crore to 2,600 entrepreneurs under the ambitious ODOP scheme.

During 2019-20, 1,442 entrepreneurs were given over Rs 43.53 crore whereas 15,253 persons got employment under the scheme.

In the current financial year till August, 236 entrepreneurs have received monetary help of Rs 8 crore whereas 2,114 persons got employed.

The state government said the situation in the industrial sector in Uttar Pradesh has undergone a significant change after 2017.

Former Secretary of Western UP Chamber and Commerce RK Jain said the government commitment to traditional industries was laudable. "The government is addressing the problems of entrepreneurs and it has helped district-wise increased production of traditional industries," he said.

The government said it was providing training to old wood-carving industry of Saharanpur to not only improve quality of finished products, but also to cut down production time.

