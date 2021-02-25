NSDC collaborates with SahiPay for digital financial literacy

New Delhi: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with SahiPay, an Android-based platform developed by Manipal Business solutions (MBS), to promote digital enablement and financial inclusion.

The partnership aims to facilitate skilling of youth in digital financial services and provide them with an opportunity to explore self-employment for sustainable livelihood.

Candidates will be provided access to free digital skilling on 'Online Entrepreneurship Program' through NSDC's eSkill India portal, co-curated by experts from the field of financial inclusion and skilling from both the organisations.

