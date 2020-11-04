No relief for consumers on petrol, diesel prices while oil cos jack up margins

New Delhi: Even as consumers continue to pay higher prices auto fuels petrol and diesel, country's biggest oil marketing companies are expected to reap in higher margins on sale of the two products substantially improving their profitability.

As per oil sector analysts, at current retail price of petrol and diesel, OMCs are making a net marketing margin of Rs 4.78 per litre, much higher than levels prevailing in previous months. What more, the companies are making money on sale of petrol and diesel while keeping the retail price of the two products unchanged for over a month now, denying consumers of price cuts on fuel prices during the current difficult period.

According to a report by ICICI Securities, auto fuel net marketing margins are estimated at Rs 4.43 per litre in H1FY21. This means that even if the net margin remains lower at Rs 2,56 per litre, OMCs would achieve the target margin of Rs 3.3 per litre given by the brokerage for FY21.

—IANS



