Nifty, Sensex Edge Lower As Banks, Consumer Stocks Slip

Bengaluru: Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors looked past the finance minister's indication that there was room for another stimulus package, with banking and consumer stocks leading the retreat.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.24% to 11,844.85 by 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.15% at 40,371.02.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday the ministry had started an assessment of gross domestic product growth and that it had not closed the option of another stimulus, almost a week after unveiling a package that had left the market disappointed.

The Nifty Bank index was on track to snap two straight sessions of gains, slipping 0.7% on losses in Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank .

Shares of Britannia Industries slipped by 3.8% after the company reported quarterly revenue below estimates on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks dipped after investors adjusted their risk exposure ahead of the Tuesday stimulus bill deadline set by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.—Reuters