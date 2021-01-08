Net outflows from equity MFs at over Rs 10k cr in December

New Delhi: Equity and equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net outflow of Rs 10,147.12 crore in December, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday.

The net outflow stood at Rs 12,917.36 crore in November, Rs 2,724.95 crore in October and Rs 734.40 crore in September.

The outflow had stood at Rs 4,000 crore in August. In July, the net outflows stood at Rs 2,480.35 crore.

However, the contributions through systematic investment grew to Rs 8,418.11 crore in December from Rs 7,302.16 crore in November from Rs 7,799.98 crore reported during October.

According to AMFI, since the last three days of November, 2020, were non-business days, the systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution for December 2020 includes the SIP contribution that was due on these days.

"Mutual Funds (MF) Industry Assets Under Management (AUMs) at an all-time high, increase in retail folios and SIP folios, is reflective of investor confidence in mutual fund asset class. While net inflows in Equity Funds and Hybrid are indeed negative, on the back of profit-led redemptions, the gross inflows are a healthy INR 36,000 crores in these two categories," said N.S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive of AMFI.

"On the debt side, I expect RBI to continue maintaining accommodative stance and keep rates at current levels for economy to play a catch up, which is reflected in positive flows in corporate bond funds, owing to the schemes holding quality paper and also shorter duration strategies, including floater and dynamic bond schemes."

