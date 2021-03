Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot passes away

New Delhi: Muthoot Finance is one of the largest Gold Loan Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India.Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot passed away in New Delhi on Friday evening, the company said in a regulatory filing. He was 72.

He was the third generation from his family to become the chairman of the Muthoot Group.



He was the trustee of the Indian Orthodox Church and was also a member of the National Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

He was also the Chairman of the FICCI Kerala State Council.

George Muthoot was one of the six Malayalees who made it to the Forbes Magazine's Rich List last year.

