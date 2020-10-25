Minimum transactions per staff suggested under LTC cash voucher scheme

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure has suggested the Central government employees keep the number of transactions per employee limited to a minimum extent under LTC cash voucher scheme to avoid any difficulty or delay.

In an office memorandum wherein, the department came up with clarifications regarding queries on the recently announced special scheme for government employees, it said that an employee can submit multiple bills for purchase of good and service to avail the LTC cash voucher scheme.

The bills should be in the name of the employee, as per the notification.

"As far as possible the number of transactions may be limited to a minimum extent to avoid any difficulty delay," it said.

The department which comes under the Ministry of Finance said that as far as possible the claim should be made and settled well before March 31, 2021 to avoid any last-minute rush and resultant lapse.

It further noted that procurement from e-commerce platform is also permissible provided the relevant invoices are submitted.

Under the scheme, the purchase should be done till the end of the current financial year and it should carry a GST of 12 per cent. The payment should be made through digital mode.

–IANS