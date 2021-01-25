Sensex up 375 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Monday surged 375 pts to open at 49,253.68 on the strength of Finance, Bankex and Capital Goods stocks.

The Nifty too rose by 14.65 pts to 14,386.55.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 49,263.15 and 48,512.02 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 14,491.10and 14,260.25 respectively.

In 30 scrips 18 advanced while 12 declined.

The gainers were Axis Bank by 3.18 pc to Rs 665, HDFC Bank by 2.18 pc to Rs 1475.05, L& T by 2.11 pc to Rs 1391.95, Ultracemco by 1.99 pc to Rs 5641 and Bajaj Fin by 1.67 pc to Rs 5051.

The losers were Reliance Industries by 4.17 pc to Rs 1964.25, ONGC by 2.42 pc to Rs 90.55, Powergrid by 2.01 pc by 190.10 and HCL Technologies by 1.56 pc to Rs 970.10.

