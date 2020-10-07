Markets open in green and slide

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note and later went down.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 39,633.19, touched a high of 39,633.41 and a low of 39,450.82.

It is trading at 39,519.50 down by 55.07 points or 0.14 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 39,574.57.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,679.25 after closing at 11,662.40 points. It is trading at 11,656.30 in the morning.

—IANS



