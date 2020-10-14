Markets open in red on Wednesday

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,623.19 which was also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 40,517.96 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 40,625.51 points.

The Sensex is trading at 40,505.23 down by 120.28 points or 0.30 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 11,917.40 points after closing at 11,934.50 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,910.50 points in the morning.

