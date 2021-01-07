Mahindra Logistics launches electric last-mile delivery service

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), one of India's largest third-party logistics (3PL) solution providers, on Thursday launched a new service line of sustainable last-mile logistics and fulfilment for customers in e-commerce, FMCG and other markets.

MLL said EDel will deploy a fleet of electric vehicles starting with three-wheeler vehicles designed for cargo applications. The fleet will be deployed in collaboration with its supply partners.

EDel will initially operate across six major cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata before expanding to a total of 14 cities in the next one year.

The company will also establish a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its electric vehicle operations under EDel with connected telematics platform to enable customer experience, vehicle and battery utilisation and network management.

"The demand for last-mile services continues to grow across India, and we believe electric vehicles provide an ideal long-term solution for the emerging imperatives around sustainability and cost-effectiveness," said Managing Director and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan.

"EDel is a key lever of our approach to sustainability. At Mahindra Logistics, we deeply believe in the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions and our business practices are aligned accordingly," he said in a statement. (ANI)