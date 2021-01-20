L&T's power transmission biz bags contracts in Bangladesh

Mumbai: The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a slew of transmission line orders worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore in Bangladesh.

The scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

Bangladesh has embarked on a programme to alleviate infrastructure deficiencies and upgrade its power system to sustain the growth. To cater to the power demand in emerging load centers and the Greater Dhaka region, several projects are afoot, including construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, the filing said.

"As Bangladesh aims to achieve universal electricity access this year, the enhancement of power transfer capacity will improve the reliability and efficiency of the country's grid and facilitate integrated development of its capital and the economic growth centers," said T. Madhava Das, WholeTime Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities).



Das added that these projects also will give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade.

"The recent wins strengthen the leadership position of our business that caters to Power Transmission & Distribution and Renewables EPC projects in the region," he said.

—IANS