KPMG in India, Infomo announce global partnership

Mumbai: KPMG in India and Infomo on Wednesday announced an alliance to develop digital advertising solutions for enterprises and large publishers utilising the InfomoR3 -- a sell-side adtech platform.

InfomoR3 is an ecosystem platform designed for sell-side stakeholders in the digital marketing value chain. It enables sell-side stakeholders to consolidate inventory and present advertisers, agencies, and the SME sector a direct gateway to advertise to known subscribers and consumers.

In doing so, large publishers offer advertisers and agencies the most optimised supply path for delivery of advertisements. The seller controlled digital marketing value chain powered by KPMG in India-Infomo solution provides an alternative to the programmatic ecosystem.

It allows large publishers, enterprises and telecom carriers to offer advertisers customisable digital marketing services providing performance marketing opportunities.

The current programmatic digital marketing value chain is currently plagued by ad-fraud and privacy issues (user data abuse). The KPMG in India-Infomo solution transfers total control back to the sell-side stakeholders and is a transparent real time alternative to advertisers and agencies.

In addition to providing direct access to advertise, the KPMG in India-Infomo solution enables telecom carriers, enterprises and large publishers to offer advertisers and agencies multiple innovative options to customise their advertisements to deliver 360o rich media campaigns to attract the attention of targeted users from within a known customer base.

The solution also gives an opportunity to expand the digital marketing reach to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who so far have not been active participants in the digital marketing paradigm.

The platform's do-it-yourself interface allows SMEs to create their own content and reach out to targeted cohorts.

Speaking about the partnership, KPMG in India's Head of TMT sector -- Satya Easwaran, noted that "as digital marketing gains centre stage in the advertising arena, publishers will need to strengthen their technology footprint to ensure there is a direct connect between the advertisers and the target audience. KPMG in India-Infomo solution, aims to do just that by providing performance marketing opportunities to advertisers."

