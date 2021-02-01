KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF UNION BUDGET 2021-22

New Delhi (The Hawk): Presenting the first ever digital Union Budget, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021 and that this moment in history, when the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post-COVID world are changing, is the dawn of a new era – one in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope.
The key highlights of the Union Budget 2021-22 are as follows:
6 pillars of the Union Budget 2021-22:
1. Health and Wellbeing
2. Physical & Financial Capital, and Infrastructure
3. Inclusive Development for Aspirational India
4. Reinvigorating Human Capital
5. Innovation and R&D
6. Minimum Government and Maximum Governance
1. Health and Wellbeing
Rs. 2,23,846 crore outlay for Health and Wellbeing in BE 2021-22 as against Rs. 94,452 crore in BE 2020-21 – an increase of 137%
Focus on strengthening three areas: Preventive, Curative, and Wellbeing
Steps being taken for improving health and wellbeing:
Vaccines
Rs. 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in BE 2021-22
The Made-in-India Pneumococcal Vaccine to be rolled out across the country, from present 5 states – to avert 50,000 child deaths annually
Health Systems
Rs. 64,180 crore outlay over 6 years for PM AatmaNirbhar Swasth
Bharat Yojana – a new centrally sponsored scheme to be launched, in
addition to NHM
Main interventions under PM AatmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana:
o National Institution for One Health
o 17,788 rural and 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centers
o 4 regional National Institutes for Virology
o 15 Health Emergency Operation Centers and 2 mobile hospitals
o Integrated public health labs in all districts and 3382 block public
health units in 11 states
o Critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts and 12 central
institutions
o Strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),
its 5 regional branches and 20 metropolitan health surveillance units
o Expansion of the Integrated Health Information Portal to all
States/UTs to connect all public health labs
o 17 new Public Health Units and strengthening of 33 existing Public
Health Units
o Regional Research Platform for WHO South-East Asia Region
o 9 Bio-Safety Level III laboratories
Nutrition
Mission Poshan 2.0 to be launched:
o To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome
o Merging the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan
Abhiyan
o Intensified strategy to be adopted to improve nutritional outcomes
across 112 Aspirational Districts
Universal Coverage of Water Supply
Rs. 2,87,000 crore over 5 years for Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) - to be
launched with an aim to provide:
o 2.86 crore household tap connections
o Universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies
o Liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities
Swachch Bharat, Swasth Bharat
Rs. 1,41,678 crore over 5 years for Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0
Main interventions under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0:
o Complete faecal sludge management and waste water treatment
o Source segregation of garbage
o Reduction in single-use plastic
o Reduction in air pollution by effectively managing waste from
construction-and-demolition activities
o Bio-remediation of all legacy dump sites
Clean Air
Rs. 2,217 crore to tackle air pollution, for 42 urban centers with a millionplus population
Scrapping Policy
Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles
Fitness tests in automated fitness centres:
o After 20 years in case of personal vehicles
o After 15 years in case of commercial vehicles
2. Physical and Financial Capital and Infrastructure
Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI)
Rs. 1.97 lakh crore in next 5 years for PLI schemes in 13 Sectors
To create and nurture manufacturing global champions for an
AatmaNirbhar Bharat
To help manufacturing companies become an integral part of global supply
chains, possess core competence and cutting-edge technology
To bring scale and size in key sectors
To provide jobs to the youth
Textiles
Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme, in addition to PLI:
o 7 Textile Parks to be established over 3 years
Textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments
and boost employment generation & exports
Infrastructure
National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) expanded to 7,400 projects:
o Around 217 projects worth Rs. 1.10 lakh crore completed
Measures in three thrust areas to increase funding for NIP:
i. Creation of institutional structures
ii. Big thrust on monetizing assets
iii. Enhancing the share of capital expenditure
i. Creation of institutional structures: Infrastructure Financing
o Rs. 20,000 crore to set up and capitalise a Development Financial
Institution(DFI) – to act as a provider, enabler and catalyst for
infrastructure financing
o Rs. 5 lakh crore lending portfolio to be created under the proposed
DFI in 3 years
o Debt Financing by Foreign Portfolio Investors to be enabled by
amending InvITs‟ and REITs‟ legislations
ii. Big thrust on monetizing assets
o National Monetization Pipeline to be launched
o Important asset monetization measures:
a. 5 operational toll roads worth Rs. 5,000 crore being transferred to
the NHAIInvIT
b. Transmission assets worth Rs. 7,000 crore to be transferred to the
PGCILInvIT
c. Dedicated Freight Corridor assets to be monetized by Railways,
for operations and maintenance, after commissioning
d. Next lot of Airports to be monetized for operations and
management concession
e. Other core infrastructure assets to be rolled out under the Asset
Monetization Programme:
Oil and Gas Pipelines of GAIL, IOCL and HPCL
AAI Airports in Tier II and III cities
Other Railway Infrastructure Assets
Warehousing Assets of CPSEs such as Central
Warehousing Corporation and NAFED
Sports Stadiums
iii. Sharp Increase in Capital Budget
o Rs. 5.54 lakh crore capital expenditure in BE 2021-22 – sharp
increase of 34.5% over Rs. 4.12 lakh crore allocated in BE 2020-21 :
Over Rs. 2 lakh crore to States and Autonomous Bodies for their
Capital Expenditure.
Over Rs. 44,000 crore for the Department of Economic Affairs to
provide for projects/programmes/departments exhibiting good
progress on Capital Expenditure
Roads and Highways Infrastructure
Rs. 1,18,101 lakh crore, highest ever outlay, for Ministry of Road Transport
and Highways – of which Rs. 1,08,230 crore is for capital
Under the Rs. 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala Pariyojana, more than 13,000
km length of roads worth Rs. 3.3 lakh crore awarded for construction:
o 3,800 km have already been constructed
o Another 8,500 km to be awarded for construction by March 2022
o Additional 11,000 km of national highway corridors to be
completed by March 2022
Economic corridors being planned:
o Rs. 1.03 lakh crore outlay for 3,500 km of NHs in Tamil Nadu
o Rs. 65,000 crore investment for 1,100 km of NHs in Kerala
o Rs. 25,000 crore for 675 km of NHs in West Bengal
o Over Rs. 34,000 crore to be allocated for 1300 km of NHs to be
undertaken in next 3 years in Assam, in addition to Rs. 19,000 crore
works of NHs currently in progress in the State
Flagship Corridors/Expressways:
o Delhi-Mumbai Expressway – Remaining 260 km to be awarded
before 31.3.2021
o Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway – 278 km to be initiated in the
current FY; construction to begin in 2021-22
o Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway – 63 km expressway providing an
alternate route to NH 27 to be initiated in 2021-22
o Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor – 210 km to be initiated in the
current FY; construction to begin in 2021-22
o Raipur-Vishakhapatnam – 464 km passing through Chhattisgarh,
Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, to be awarded in the current year;
construction to start in 2021-22
o Chennai-Salem corridor – 277 km expressway to be awarded and
construction to start in 2021-22
o Amritsar-Jamnagar – Construction to commence in 2021-22
o Delhi-Katra – Construction will commence in 2021-22
Advanced Traffic management system in all new 4 and 6-lane highways:
o Speed radars
o Variable message signboards
o GPS enabled recovery vans will be installed
Railway Infrastructure
Rs. 1,10,055 crore for Railways of which Rs. 1,07,100 crore is for capital
expenditure
National Rail Plan for India (2030): to create a „future ready‟ Railway
system by 2030
100% electrification of Broad-Gauge routes to be completed by December,
2023
Broad Gauge Route Kilometers (RKM) electrification to reach 46,000 RKM,
i.e. 72% by end of 2021
Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and Eastern DFC to be
commissioned by June 2022, to bring down the logistic costs – enabling
Make in India strategy
Additional initiatives proposed:
o The Sonnagar-Gomoh Section (263.7 km) of Eastern DFC to be taken
up in PPP mode in 2021-22
o Future dedicated freight corridor projects –
East Coast corridor from Kharagpur to Vijayawada
East-West Corridor from Bhusaval to Kharagpur to Dankuni
North-South corridor from Itarsi to Vijayawada
Measures for passenger convenience and safety:
o Aesthetically designed Vista Dome LHB coach on tourist routes for
better travel
o High density network and highly utilized network routes to have an
indigenously developed automatic train protection system,
eliminating train collision due to human error
Urban Infrastructure
Raising the share of public transport in urban areas by expansion of metro
rail network and augmentation of city bus service
Rs. 18,000 crore for a new scheme, to augment public bus transport:
o Innovative PPP models to run more than 20,000 buses
o To boost automobile sector, provide fillip to economic growth, create
employment opportunities for our youth
A total of 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km
of metro and RRTS is under construction in 27 cities
'MetroLite' and 'MetroNeo' technologies to provide metro rail systems at
much lesser cost with similar experience in Tier-2 cities and peripheral areas
of Tier-1 cities.
Central counterpart funding to:
a. Kochi Metro Railway Phase-II of 11.5 km at a cost of Rs. 1957.05
crore
b. Chennai Metro Railway Phase –II of 118.9 km at a cost of Rs. 63,246
crore
c. Bengaluru Metro Railway Project Phase 2A and 2B of 58.19 km at a
cost of Rs. 14,788 crore
d. Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Nashik Metro at a cost of Rs.
5,976 crore and Rs. 2,092 crore respectively.
Power Infrastructure
139 Giga Watts of installed capacity and 1.41 lakh circuit km of
transmission lines added, and additional 2.8 crore households connected in
past 6 years
Consumers to have alternatives to choose the Distribution Company for
enhancing competitiveness
Rs. 3,05,984 crore over 5 years for a revamped, reforms-based and resultlinked new power distribution sector scheme
A comprehensive National Hydrogen Energy Mission 2021-22 to be
launched
Ports, Shipping, Waterways
Rs. 2,000 crore worth 7 projects to be offered in PPP-mode in FY21-22 for
operation of major ports
Indian shipping companies to get Rs. 1624 crore worth subsidy support over
5 years in global tenders of Ministries and CPSEs
To double the recycling capacity of around 4.5 Million Light Displacement
Tonne (LDT) by 2024; to generate an additional 1.5 lakh jobs
Petroleum & Natural Gas
Extention of Ujjwala Scheme to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries
To add 100 more districts to the City Gas Distribution network in next 3
years
A new gas pipeline project in J&K
An independent Gas Transport System Operator to be set up for
facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in allnatural gas pipelines on a non-discriminatory open access basis
Financial Capital
A single Securities Markets Code to be evolved
Support for development of a world class Fin-Tech hub at the GIFT-IFSC
A new permanent institutional framework to help in development of Bond
market by purchasing investment grade debt securities both in stressed and
normal times
Setting up a system of Regulated Gold Exchanges: SEBI to be notified as a
regulator and Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority to be
strengthened
To develop an investor charter as a right of all financial investors
Capital infusion of Rs. 1,000 crore to Solar Energy Corporation of India
and Rs. 1,500 crore to Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
Increasing FDI in Insurance Sector
To increase the permissible FDI limit from 49% to 74% and allow foreign
ownership and control with safeguards
Stressed Asset Resolution
Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and Asset Management Company to
be set up
Recapitalization of PSBs
Rs. 20,000 crore in 2021-22 to further consolidate the financial capacity of
PSBs
Deposit Insurance
Amendments to the DICGC Act, 1961, to help depositors get an easy and
time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance
cover
Minimum loan size eligible for debt recovery under the Securitisation and
Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest
(SARFAESI) Act, 2002 proposed to be reduced from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 20
lakh for NBFCs with minimum asset size of Rs. 100 crore
Company Matters
To decriminalize the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008
Easing Compliance requirement of Small companies by revising their
definition under Companies Act, 2013 by increasing their thresholds for Paid
up capital from "not exceeding Rs. 50 Lakh" to "not exceeding Rs. 2 Crore"
and turnover from "not exceeding Rs. 2 Crore" to "not exceeding Rs. 20 Cr".
Promoting start-ups and innovators by incentivizing the incorporation
of One Person Companies (OPCs):
o Allowing their growth without any restrictions on paid up capital and
turnover
o Allowing their conversion into any other type of company at any time,
o Reducing the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC
from 182 days to 120 days and
o Allowing Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to incorporate OPCs in India.
To ensure faster resolution of cases by:
o Strengthening NCLT framework
o Implementation of e-Courts system
o Introduction of alternate methods of debt resolution and special
framework for MSMEs
Launch of data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning driven
MCA21 Version 3.0 in 2021-22
Disinvestment and Strategic Sale
Rs. 1,75,000 crore estimated receipts from disinvestment in BE 2020-21
Strategic disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India,
Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal
Ispat Nigam limited etc. to be completed in 2021-22.
Other than IDBI Bank, two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance
company to be privatized
IPO of LIC in 2021-22
New policy for Strategic Disinvestment approved; CPSEs except in four
strategic areas to be privatized
NITI Aayog to work out on the next list of CPSEs to be taken up for strategic
disinvestment
Incentivizing States for disinvestment of their Public Sector Companies,
using central funds
Special Purpose Vehicle in the form of a company to monetize idle land
Introducing a revised mechanism for ensuring timely closure of sick or loss
making CPSEs
Government Financial Reforms
Treasury Single Account (TSA) System for Autonomous Bodies to be
extended for universal application
Separate Administrative Structure to streamline the „Ease of Doing
Business‟ for Cooperatives
3. Inclusive Development for Aspirational India
Agriculture
Ensured MSP at minimum 1.5 times the cost of production across all
commodities.
With steady increase in the procurement, payment to farmers increased as
under:
(in Rs. crore)
2013-14 2019-20 2020-21
Wheat Rs. 33,874 Rs. 62,802 Rs. 75,060
Rice Rs. 63,928 Rs. 1,41,930 Rs. 172,752
Pulses Rs. 236 Rs. 8,285 Rs. 10,530
SWAMITVA Scheme to be extended to all States/UTs, 1.80 lakh propertyowners in 1,241 villages have already been provided cards
Agricultural credit target enhanced to Rs. 16.5 lakh crore in FY22 -
animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries to be the focus areas
Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to be enhanced to Rs. 40,000
crore from Rs. 30,000 crore
To double the Micro Irrigation Fund to Rs. 10,000 crore
'Operation Green Scheme' to be extended to 22 perishable products, to
boost value addition in agriculture and allied products
Around 1.68 crore farmers registered and Rs. 1.14 lakh crore of trade
value carried out through e-NAMs; 1,000 more mandis to be integrated with
e-NAM to bring transparency and competitiveness.
APMCs to get access to the Agriculture Infrastructure Funds for
augmenting infrastructure facilities
Fisheries
Investments to develop modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres –
both marine and inland
5 major fishing harbours – Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and
Petuaghat to be developed as hubs of economic activity
Multipurpose Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu to promote seaweed cultivation
Migrant Workers and Labourers
One Nation One Ration Card scheme for beneficiaries to claim rations
anywhere in the country - migrant workers to benefit the most
o Scheme implementation so far covered 86% of beneficiaries across 32
States and UTs
o Remaining 4 states to be integrated in next few months
Portal to collect information on unorganized labour force, migrant workers
especially, to help formulate schemes for them
Implementation of 4 labour codes underway
o Social security benefits for gig and platform workers too
o minimum wages and coverage under the Employees State Insurance
Corporation applicable for all categories of workers
o Women workers allowed in all categories, including night-shifts with
adequate protection
o Compliance burden on employers reduced with single registration and
licensing, and online returns
Financial Inclusion
Under Stand Up India Scheme for SCs, STs and women,
o Margin money requirement reduced to 15%
o To also include loans for allied agricultural activities
Rs. 15,700 crore budget allocation to MSME Sector, more than double of
this year‟s BE
4. Reinvigorating Human Capital
School Education
15,000 schools to be strengthened by implementing all NEP components.
Shall act as exemplar schools in their regions for mentoring others
100 new Sainik Schools to be set up in partnership with NGOs/private
schools/states
Higher Education
Legislation to be introduced to setup Higher Education Commission of
India as an umbrella body with 4 separate vehicles for standard-setting,
accreditation, regulation, and funding
Creation of formal umbrella structure to cover all Govt. colleges,
universities, research institutions in a city for greater synergy.
o Glue grant to implement the same across 9 cities
Central University to come up in Leh for accessibility of higher education
in Ladakh
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare
750 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas:
o Unit cost of each school to be increased to Rs. 38 crore
o For hilly and difficult areas, to Rs. 48 crore
o Focus on creation of robust infrastructure facilities for tribal students
Revamped Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for welfare of SCs
o Rs. 35,219 crore enhanced Central Assistance for 6 years till 2025-
2026
o 4 crore SC students to benefit
Skilling
Proposed amendment to Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for
youth
Rs. 3000 crore for realignment of existing National Apprenticeship
Training Scheme (NATS) towards post-education apprenticeship, training
of graduates and diploma holders in Engineering
Initiatives for partnership with other countries in skilling to be taken forward,
similar to partnership:
o With UAE to benchmark skill qualifications, assessment, certification,
and deployment of certified workforce
o With Japan for a collaborative Training Inter Training Programme
(TITP) to transfer of skills, technique and knowledge
5. Innovation and R&D
Modalities of National Research Foundation announced in July 2019 –
o Rs. 50,000 crore outlay over 5 years
o To strengthen overall research ecosystem with focus on national-priority thrust
areas
Rs. 1,500 crore for proposed scheme to promote digital modes of payment
National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy
related knowledge available in major Indian languages
PSLV-CS51 to be launched by New Space India Limited (NSIL) carrying Brazil‟s
Amazonia Satellite and some Indian satellites
As part of the Gaganyaan mission activities:
o 4 Indian astronauts being trained on Generic Space Flight aspects, in Russia
o First unmanned launch is slated for December 2021
Rs. 4,000 crore over five years for Deep Ocean Mission survey exploration and
conservation of deep sea biodiversity
6. Minimum Government, Maximum Governance
Measures being undertaken to bring reforms in Tribunals to ensure speedy justice
National Commission for Allied Healthcare Professionals already introduced to ensure
transparent and efficient regulation of the 56 allied healthcare professions
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill introduced for the same in
nursing profession
Proposed Conciliation Mechanism with mandate for quick resolution of contractual
disputes with CPSEs
Rs. 3,768 crore allocated for first digital census in the history of India
Rs. 300 crore grant to the Government of Goa for the diamond jubilee celebrations of the
state‟s liberation from Portuguese
Rs. 1,000 crore for the welfare of Tea workers especially women and their children in
Assam and West Bengal through a special scheme
RE for Expenditure is Rs. 34.50 lakh crore as against original BE expenditure of Rs.
30.42 lakh crore
o Quality of expenditure has been maintained as Capital Expenditure estimated as
per RE is Rs. 4.39 lakh crore in 2020-2021 as against Rs. 4.12 lakh crore in BE
2020-21
Estimates of Rs. 34.83 lakh crore BE for expenditure in 2021-2022 including Rs. 5.5
lakh crore as capital expenditure, an increase of 34.5% to give required push to economy
The fiscal deficit in BE 2021-2022 is estimated to be 6.8% of GDP. The fiscal deficit in
RE 2020-21 is pegged at 9.5% of GDP - funded through Government borrowings,
multilateral borrowings, Small Saving Funds and short term borrowings
o Gross borrowing from the market for the next year to be around 12 lakh crore.
o Plan to continue on the path of fiscal consolidation, achieving a fiscal deficit level
below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-2026 with a fairly steady decline over the period
o It will be achieved by increasing the buoyancy of tax revenue through improved
compliance, and secondly, by increased receipts from monetisation of assets,
including Public Sector Enterprises and land
o Deviation Statement under Sections 4(5) and 7(3) (b) of the FRBM Act tabled
necessitated by this year‟s unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances
o Amendment to FRBM Act proposed to achieve targeted Fiscal Deficit levels
The Contingency Fund of India is to be augmented from Rs. 500 crore to Rs. 30,000
crore through Finance Bill
Net borrowing of the States:
Net borrowing for the states allowed at 4% of GSDP for the year 2021-2022 as per
recommendation of 15th FC
o Part of this earmarked for incremental capital expenditure
o Additional borrowing ceiling of 0.5% of GSDP will be provided subject to
conditions
States expected to reach a fiscal deficit of 3% of GSDP by 2023-24, as recommended by
the 15th Finance Commission
Fifteenth Finance Commission:
The final report covering 2021-26 was submitted to the President, retaining vertical
shares of states at 41%
Funds to UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by Centre
On the Commission‟s recommendation, Rs. 1,18,452 crore have been provided as
Revenue Deficit Grant to 17 states in 2021-22, as against Rs. 74,340 crore to 14 states
in 2020-21
Tax Proposals
Vision of a transparent, efficient tax system to promote investments and employment in the
country with minimum burden on tax payers
1. Direct Taxes
Achievements:
Corporate tax rate slashed to make it among the lowest in the world
Burden of taxation on small taxpayers eased by increasing rebates
Return filers almost doubled to 6.48 crore in 2020 from 3.31 crore in 2014
Faceless Assessment and Faceless Appeal introduced
Relief to Senior Citizens:
Exemption from filing tax returns for senior citizens over 75 years of age and having
only pension and interest income; tax to be deducted by paying bank
Reducing Disputes, Simplifying Settlement:
Time limit for re-opening cases reduced to 3 years from 6 years
Serious tax evasion cases, with evidence of concealment of income of Rs. 50 lakh or
more in a year, to be re-opened only up to 10 years, with approval of the Principal Chief
Commissioner
Dispute Resolution Committee to be set up for taxpayers with taxable income up to Rs.
50 lakh and disputed income up to Rs. 10 lakh
National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre to be established
Over 1 lakh taxpayers opted to settle tax disputes of over Rs. 85,000 crore through
Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme until 30th January 2021
Relaxation to NRIs:
Rules to be notified for removing hardships faced by NRIs regarding their foreign
retirement accounts
Incentivising Digital Economy:
Limit of turnover for tax audit increased to Rs. 10 crore from Rs. 5 crore for entities
carrying out 95% transactions digitally
Relief for Dividend:
Dividend payment to REIT/ InvIT exempt from TDS
Advance tax liability on dividend income only after declaration/ payment of dividend
Deduction of tax on dividend income at lower treaty rate for Foreign Portfolio Investors
Attracting Foreign Investment for Infrastructure:
Infrastructure Debt Funds made eligible to raise funds by issuing Zero Coupon Bonds
Relaxation of some conditions relating to prohibition on private funding, restriction on
commercial activities, and direct investment
Supporting 'Housing for All':
Additional deduction of interest, up to Rs. 1.5 lakh, for loan taken to buy an affordable
house extended for loans taken till March 2022
Tax holiday for Affordable Housing projects extended till March 2022
Tax exemption allowed for notified Affordable Rental Housing Projects
Tax incentives to IFSC in GIFT City:
Tax holiday for capital gains from incomes of aircraft leasing companies
Tax exemptions for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors
Tax incentive for relocating foreign funds in the IFSC
Tax exemption to investment division of foreign banks located in IFSC
Ease of Filing Taxes:
Details of capital gains from listed securities, dividend income, interest from banks, etc.
to be pre-filled in returns
Relief to Small Trusts:
Exemption limit of annual receipt revised from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore for small charitable
trusts running schools and hospitals
Labour Welfare:
Late deposit of employee‟s contribution by the employer not to be allowed as deduction
to the employer
Eligibility for tax holiday claim for start-ups extended by one more year
Capital gains exemption for investment in start-ups extended till 31st March, 2022
2. Indirect Taxes
GST:
Measures taken till date:
o Nil return through SMS
o Quarterly return and monthly payment for small taxpayers
o Electronic invoice system
o Validated input tax statement
o Pre-filled editable GST return
o Staggering of returns filing
o Enhancement of capacity of GSTN system
o Use of deep analytics and AI to identify tax evaders
Custom Duty Rationalization:
Twin objectives: Promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get onto global
value chain and export better
80 outdated exemptions already eliminated
Revised, distortion-free customs duty structure to be put in place from 1st October 2021
by reviewing more than 400 old exemptions
New customs duty exemptions to have validity up to the 31st March following two years
from its issue date
Electronic and Mobile Phone Industry:
Some exemptions on parts of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles withdrawn
17
Duty on some parts of mobiles revised to 2.5% from 'nil' rate
Iron and Steel:
Customs duty reduced uniformly to 7.5% on semis, flat, and long products of non-alloy,
alloy, and stainless steels
Duty on steel scrap exempted up to 31st March, 2022
Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) and Counter-Veiling Duty (CVD) revoked on certain
steel products
Duty on copper scrap reduced from 5% to 2.5%
Textiles:
Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on caprolactam, nylon chips and nylon fiber & yarn reduced
to 5%
Chemicals:
Calibrated customs duty rates on chemicals to encourage domestic value addition and to
remove inversions
Duty on Naptha reduced to 2.5%
Gold and Silver:
Custom duty on gold and silver to be rationalized
Renewable Energy:
Phased manufacturing plan for solar cells and solar panels to be notified
Duty on solar invertors raised from 5% to 20%, and on solar lanterns from 5% to
15% to encourage domestic production
Capital Equipment:
Tunnel boring machine to now attract a customs duty of 7.5%; and its parts a duty of
2.5%
Duty on certain auto parts increased to general rate of 15%
MSME Products:
Duty on steel screws and plastic builder wares increased to 15%
Prawn feed to attract customs duty of 15% from earlier rate of 5%
Exemption on import of duty-free items rationalized to incentivize exporters of garments,
leather, and handicraft items
Exemption on imports of certain kind of leathers withdrawn
Customs duty on finished synthetic gem stones raised to encourage domestic processing
Agriculture Products:
Customs duty on cotton increased from nil to 10% and on raw silk and silk yarn from
10% to 15%.
Withdrawal of end-use based concession on denatured ethyl alcohol
Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on a small number of items
Rationalization of Procedures and Easing of Compliance:
Turant Customs initiative, a Faceless, Paperless, and Contactless Customs measures
New procedure for administration of Rules of Origin
Achievements and Milestones during the COVID-19 pandemic
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY):
o Valued at Rs. 2.76 lakh crore
o Free food grain to 80 crore people
o Free cooking gas for 8 crore families
o Direct cash to over 40 crore farmers, women, elderly, the poor and the needy
AatmaNirbhar Bharat package (ANB 1.0):
o Estimated at Rs. 23 lakh crore – more than 10% of GDP
PMGKY, three ANB packages (ANB 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0), and announcements made later
were like 5 mini-budgets in themselves
Rs. 27.1 lakh crore worth of financial impact of all three ANB packages including RBI‟s
measures – amounting to more than 13% of GDP
Structural reforms:
o One Nation One Ration Card
o Agriculture and Labour Reforms
o Redefinition of MSMEs
o Commercialisation of the Mineral Sector
o Privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings
o Production Linked Incentive Schemes
Status of India's fight against COVID-19:
o 2 Made-in-India vaccines – medically safeguarding citizens of India and those of
100-plus countries against COVID-19
o 2 or more new vaccines expected soon
o Lowest death rate per million and the lowest active cases
2021 - Year of milestones for Indian history
75th year of India's independence
60 years of Goa‟s accession to India
50 years of the 1971 India-Pakistan War
Year of the 8th Census of Independent India
India‟s turn at the BRICS Presidency
Year for Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Haridwar MahaKumbh
Vision for AatmaNirbhar Bharat
AatmaNirbharta – not a new idea – ancient India was self-reliant and a business
epicentre of the world
AtmaNirbhar Bharat – an expression of 130 crore Indians who have full confidence in
their capabilities and skills
Strengthening the Sankalp of:
o Nation First
o Doubling Farmer‟s Income
o Strong Infrastructure
o Healthy India
o Good Governance
o Opportunities for Youth
o Education for All
o Women Empowerment
o Inclusive Development
13 promises made in the Union Budget 2015-16, and resonating with the vision of
AatmaNirbharta, to materialise during the AmrutMahotsav of 2022 – on the 75th year of our independence
"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark."– Rabindranath Tagore