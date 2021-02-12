JSW Cement partners with Yalochat for conversational commerce

New Delhi: JSW Cement, part of US$ 12 billion JSW Group, has partnered with Yalochat to introduce AI-based Anytime Anywhere Business transactions for its trade customers.

The partnership is part of a larger plan of the company to digitise its Sales & Marketing operations to provide channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging AI-based digital interventions.

The Yalochat partnership enables JSW Cement to upsell, transact and provide better service to its customers over messaging apps like WhatsApp. This will differentiate JSW Cement as it traverses from current 14 MTPA to 25 MTPA capacity by FY2023.

JSW Cement is among the first Indian cement companies to introduce conversational commerce services to its trade customers. Conversational commerce is e-commerce done through various means of conversations and uses technology such as speech recognition, speaker recognition, natural language processing and artificial intelligence.

Research has revealed that the ongoing, trusting and personal connections developed between brands and customers through personal conversations leads to better service for the customer as well as new business opportunities for the company. Hence, conversational commerce is emerging as a huge opportunity in driving customer service as well as digital sales.

According to Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, "Digital Technology is shaping the long-term sustainable growth strategy of all JSW Group businesses. We are in a unique position to deliver integrated home-building solutions to Indian consumers. Our digital transformation will ensure the ease of doing business to our customers through continued improvements in the overall Brand experience combined with efficient operations for well-synchronized and timely deliveries."

—IANS