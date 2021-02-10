Infrastructure software revenue in India to jump 12% in 2021

Mumbai: Led by solid demands for security software, infrastructure software revenue in India is forecast to grow 12 percent over last year to total $4.6 billion in 2021, according to a forecast by Gartner on Wednesday.

While all enterprise infrastructure software segments are forecast to return to growth in 2021, security software is expected to have the strongest growth - 19.7 per cent as security-as-a-service offerings and detection and response capabilities improve.

"There is an increased focus on governance, regulations and higher appreciation of security impact in several areas of digital adoption and security by design," Vanitha D'Silva, Senior Principal Research Analyst at Gartner, said in a statement.

"Due to this, end-user organizations will spend more on security software in 2021, as compared to what they spent in 2019 and 2020."

The data integration tools and data quality tools segment will see the second highest growth - 18.7 per cent -- as a result of rapid cloud adoption in the country.

As remote working continues in 2021, so does the need for more scalable, secure and reliable data integration tools for businesses.

While there are multiple product offerings available in the data management market, CIOs will prefer those offering multiple data and analytic technologies in 2021, Gartner said.

—IANS