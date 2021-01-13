India's first purple hair product for blonde, bleached hair

New Delhi: Curating a thoughtful combination of ingredients like purple mica, linseed and sunflower oil that work wonders for colour-treated hair to retain its colour and strength, Indias very first purple shampoo and conditioner for blonde and bleached hair was launched.

St. Botanica's nature-inspired beauty offers scientifically-researched, botanically-rich formulations with the GO Range, free from parabens, SLS/SLES, pthalates or mineral oils, to cater to unique hair needs.

Enriched with potent naturally-derived ingredients, it helps to rebond and reinforce the hair surface giving the tresses a hit of natural goodness. To resolve the most common hair woes for different hair concerns, the collection aims at solving vital hair solutions at home – consisting of nine different shampoos and conditioners for hair specific requirements and concerns, ideal for every hair type.

The collection consists of GO Purple Shampoo, created explicitly for bleached and blonde hair, is a formulation of Linseed Oil, Purple Mica, Sunflower Oil that effectively helps in maintaining the color treated hair in the long run. Another significant hair fix the range offers is for curly hair with their first-of-its-kind GO Curls Shampoo – with a concoction of ultra-nourishing ingredients, GO Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a gamechanger for flaky scalp, best suited to treat dandruff and provide scalp-soothing solution while the inclusion of Ichthyol Pale helps protect the upper layer of the scalp, keeping it grim and dandruff free.

Introducing India's first ever Hyaluronic acid based shampoo – GO Smooth Shampoo, Hyaluronic Acid with its restorative properties and the goodness of essential oils, smoothens the hair follicles, tames the strands and makes for the perfect straight, flaunt-worthy silky smooth mane.

With yet another ideal mixture of ingredients in the GO Long Shampoo – formulated with a blend of caffeine and onion, to prevent hair breakage and brittleness and further stimulate healthy hair growth.

Included in the range are the incredibly indulgent GO Anti-frizz, Go Volume, GO Strong and GO Anti-hair fall shampoos to treat the strands on a regular basis. The lightweight yet enriching conditioners for each variant prepares for crazy-soft and shiny texture to the tresses. All products are safe for regular use, being free from pthalates, parabens, sulphates, and all other toxic chemicals along with being cruelty-free products.

The entire range is available at St. Botanica official website https://www.stbotanica.in

--IANS

