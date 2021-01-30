Top
Home > Economy & Business > Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon

Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon

 The Hawk |  30 Jan 2021 7:46 AM GMT

Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon Indian Ambassador to France visits French frontline naval assets in Toulon
X

Toulon: Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met French Naval Action Force Commander and Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Commander on Friday and toured French frontline naval assets in Toulon.

The Indian embassy in France said that this visit reflects "strong trust and confidence" in New Delhi.

"At one of the largest naval bases in the world in Toulon, Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf met French Naval Action Force Commander and Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Commander and toured French frontline naval assets. Reflects strong trust and confidence in India, France Strategic Partnership," the Indian embassy in France said in a tweet.

After his visit, Ambassador Ashraf expressed gratitude to Naval Group, an Indian partner in submarines and naval systems for exposure to their full range of advanced capabilities in submarines, ships, weapons, underwater systems.

"Thank @navalgroup, a strong Indian partner in submarines and naval systems for excellent exposure to their full range of advanced capabilities in submarines, ships, weapons, underwater systems," Jawed Ashraf tweeted. (ANI)

Updated : 30 Jan 2021 7:46 AM GMT
Tags:    Indian Ambassador   France   French Toulon   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X