India, World Bank sign project to improve quality of education in Nagaland

New Delhi: India and World Bank on Tuesday signed a USD 68 million project to enhance the governance of schools across Nagaland as well as to improve teaching practices and learning environments in select schools.

Finance Ministry official C S Mohapatra said that human resources development plays a key role in any development strategy and the Government of India has taken several concrete steps to transform the education landscape in India.

The agreement was signed by Mr Mohapatra on behalf of the Government of India, Mr Shanavas C, Principal Director, Department of School Education on behalf of the Government of Nagaland and Mr Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

The USD 68 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a final maturity of 14.5 years including a grace period of 5 (five) years.

As part of that strategy, approximately 15 out of Nagaland's 44 higher secondary schools will be developed into school complexes that operationalize the envisioned learning environment during the project period.

—UNI