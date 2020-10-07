India Third Largest Market for Swiss Military, Says Official

New Delhi: India is the third largest market for Swiss Military, which produces men's lifestyle products, after Switzerland and Korea, the company's managing director Anuj Sawhney said. He said that due to the sheer size of India's population, the brand has been to establish itself in the country by offering affordable men's lifestyle products.

"We entered the Indian market in 2014. India is now the third largest market after Switzerland and Korea due to its population", Sawhney said. He said Swiss Military will launch direct selling network in India from January 2021 and the margin structures are being finalised.

"This will create employment opportunity for the people", he said. Sawhney said products in the COVID-19 prevention space like digital sanitisers, masks and PPE kits are also being marketed under the brand.

City-based Torero Corporation has acquired the license of the brand for India.—PTI