IFFI to have hybrid component for its next edition too

Panaji: The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will continue to have a hybrid component, Subhash Phal Dessai vice chairperson of the Entertainment Society of Goa -- a co-organising agency of the festival -- said on Friday.

"We will have a hybrid system again next year. We will have film personalities attending the event, but if for some reason, our international guests are unable to attend the event next year, this platform will be available," Phal Dessai said.



The 51st edition of the festival is currently ongoing in the coastal state, albeit in a subdued fashion, on account of the pandemic.



The festival is annually held in Goa in November, but was postponed this time round on account of the pandemic. The ongoing edition is the first hybrid format of the festival, where several events were shifted to a virtual platform. And the response according to Phal Dessai has been encouraging.

"We will continue with the online system next year too," Phal Dessai said.

224 films are being screened at the festival which is scheduled to conclude on January 24. The festival which is jointly organised by the central and state government is billed as Asia's oldest and largest film event.

