ICCPL, India's leading PR agency, awarded as Specialised Consultancy for Real Estate

New Delhi: In a glittering event held at the capital and organised by Exchange4media Group where leading PR Professionals and Agencies were rewarded for their unique endeavours, Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL) bagged multiple awards for its exemplary work in the communication domain.

ICCPL won the award for Best Integrated Marketing including online and offline strategies for its clients followed by one of the most prestigious award of 'Specialized Consultancy of the Year - Real Estate for 2020. With these awards ICCPL has reasserted its position as one of the best and most preferred PR agency for Indian real estate sector.

ICCPL, which was established in 2011 by young entrepreneur Dushyant Sinha, has today grown as one of the fastest growing PR firms in the country. Since its inception, the company has focused on developing its expertise in Real estate and its allied sectors and has serviced over 150 real estate players from across the country.

Today, the agency offers a bouquet of services which is not just traditional public relations services but also innovative online services including managing social media communication and online content management on search engines.

"Our services have helped our clients immensely, and we have seen our clients grow. Right communication helps an organisation positioning itself correctly, and that's where the role of a good PR professional comes," said Dushyant Sinha, the Founder of ICCPL.

"At ICCPL, we have always been very careful in hand-picking the talent that can be nurtured in an asset. Developing a good team is very important for any agency so that the strategies can be implemented flawlessly. Regular training, studying research materials, and working on on-ground media relations have helped us retain our clients for longer period that eventually helped us expand our portfolio. Despite never having a dedicated sales team, we are amongst the rarest agencies to create one of the largest portfolio of clients across the country based completely on references," he added.

ICCPL was also rated amongst the top 20 PR agencies to look out for in India in 2019 by Silicon India, followed by Best PR agency in 2020. The PR firm was also awarded as the best MSME in Public Relations in 2020 by Government of India affiliated event held by WASME.

The PR firm, which is based out of Delhi/NCR has presence in over 35 cities across India and plans to expand to more cities; the PR firm also plans to open offices in UAE and EU.

