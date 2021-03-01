Hyd Airport Bags Best Airport Award

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has bagged Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for 2020.

Hyderabad Airport has been adjudged as the 'Best Airport by Size and Region' in Asia-Pacific region for 2020, in its category of 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

ASQ is the world's leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers' satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport, GHIAL said in a statement on Monday.

"This achievement is a testament to the untiring efforts of our stakeholders including DGCA, CISF, BCAS, AAI, Immigration, Customs, Airlines; our employees and all business partners/vendors, who have worked unnerved during the testing times of the Covid pandemic," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL.

"In terms of passenger experience, Covid-19 has taught us many lessons. We adopted the best in-house technology to make flying more safe and provide a superior customer experience and the ACI ASQ Award is a testimony to our efforts. This award is a collaborative effort of engagement by all stakeholders who exhibited unflinching courage in the face of the pandemic," said SGK Kishore, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World, noted in his message to GHIAL congratulated for winning the award.

As India's first modern, Greenfield airport developed under the PPP model, Hyderabad Airport has consistently raised the bar in terms of service and operational excellence. The airport has consistently ranked in ACI-ASQ survey as among the global top 3 airports for 9 consecutive years (2009 to 2017) including world number one position for 4 times in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017 in 5 - 15 MPPA category; it ranked world number 4 in 2018 in 15 - 25 MPPA category. GHIAL has won the coveted ACI's ASQ Departures Awards by being adjudged as the 'Best Airport by Size and Region' and its first ever 'Best Airport in Environment & Ambience by Size', both in Asia-Pacific region for 2019, in its category of 15-25 MPPA.—IANS