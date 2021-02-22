Hiranandani presents boutique office space 'Solus' at Thane

Mumbai: Hiranandani Business Park at Hiranandani Estate, Thane launches a high-tech well-designed boutique office space 'Solus'. The new commercial edifice is a 26 storey building with impeccably planned air-conditioned retail and personal office spaces.

The commercial tower is fully air-conditioned with a carpet area of 316 Sqft starting from Rs 84 lakh onwards. The ready-to-move-in office space comprises of the lower and upper basement for parking and up to 60 per cent floor plate efficiency.

The additional tech specs of Solus comprises floor to floor height of around 4 meters, powder-coated aluminium windows, eight high speed and two parking elevators, spacious large entrance lobby, un-interrupted water supply, tiled lift lobbies, common security cabin at the entrance, underground fire fighting, sprinklers and overhead tank for fire as per CFO norms.

The well-crafted office space is meant to boost productivity within an awe-inspiring aesthetics structure. The premium commercial property is perfect for all type of businesses like entrepreneurship unit or retail outlet or an IT setup to operate. It is the right sized' workspace for boutique and corporate business house who prefers to set up in proximity to the vivacious surroundings encompass with world-class amenities.

"Solus offers the personal boutique office space to the emerging and dynamic workforce that prefers remote working/work near home conditions under the new normal scenario post-Covid-19 pandemic. It offers the right solution to the one who wants to strike a work-life balance that facilitates superior quality of living and promotes walk-to-work culture," said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group.

"It will redefine the personal work segment that fosters entrepreneurship spirit within the smart, safe and secure ambience, futuristic growth-oriented location, coupled with excellent connectivity across Mumbai and MMR. One can avail of the early mover advantage with the OC received tower that attracts No GST. Hence, the time is right to shift in now in this future preferred destination at Hiranandani Estate, Thane on Ghodbunder road," he added.

The Solus located within Hiranandani Business Park, Thane currently enjoys seamless connectivity with 14 lanes of the widened road and a slew of upcoming infrastructure projects. The workforce will enjoy the enhanced connectivity with metro corridors, coastal road, underground tunnel and water transport across Mumbai and peripheral suburbs in the pipeline.

In today's fast-paced life, it is logical to ensure optimum utilization of time, be in close correspondence to the natural ecosystem and well-connected socio-civic fabric. This will augur well for the working populace to uplift their standard of living and reap the benefit of ease of living. Thus, who makes the right move at the right time will relish the right price point.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)