Hasbro Revenue Beats Estimates As Families Splurge On Board Games

 The Hawk |  26 Oct 2020 3:30 PM GMT

Hasbro Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for its Monopoly and other board games from stuck-at-home parents looking to keep their children entertained.

Shares of the company rose more than 3% in premarket trading.

The company's net revenue rose to $1.78 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $1.58 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $220.9 million from $212.9 million a year earlier.—Reuters

Updated : 26 Oct 2020 3:30 PM GMT
