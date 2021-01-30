Haryana Govt Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet in 17 Districts Till Sunday

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 17 districts till 5 pm of January 31 "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws that witnessed violence earlier this week. According to an official statement issued here on Saturday, the government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal district till 5 pm on January 31.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," it said. The opposition Congress hit out at the government's decision to suspend mobile internet services.

The government had ordered on Tuesday suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts after a violent farmers' protest rocked Delhi. On Friday, it extended the suspension to 14 other districts. There are a total of 22 districts in the state.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.—PTI