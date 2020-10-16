Govt Extends Discount on Cargo Movement Between India and Iran's Chabahar Port to Boost Trade

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has extended the current 40 per cent discount on cargo movement between India and Chabahar port in Iran for one year to boost trade. Chabahar port, located in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan.

"The Ministry of Shipping has extended the current concessional rate of 40 per cent discount for coastal movement of cargo and vessel-related charges, for a period of further one year to clients for cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, Iran," the ministry said in a statement. The levy of concessional Vessel Related Charges (VRC) is to be applied proportionately, subject to vessel loading at least 50 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) or 5,000-tonne cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

"The ports in coordination with Indian Ports Global Limited will jointly evolve a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that discounts are given to cargo actually discharged or loaded at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port," the statement said. The extension of the discount period aims to promote the trade through Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

It will give a boost to the coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port, the statement said. Earlier Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Chabahar Port is scaling up its operations drastically.—PTI