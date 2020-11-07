Govt committed to providing opportunities to youth under Ease of Doing Business : PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to providing the youth 'Ease of Doing Business' to ensure that they can bring a change in the lives of millions of people through innovations.

Speaking at the 51st Annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here the Prime Minister said many decisions one after the other were being taken to address the needs of the youth keeping in mind future requirements.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event.

The old rules and norms were being replaced as laws of the old decade would not be able to decide the future of the next decade, the Prime Minister who was the Chief Guest at the Convocation, said

He said the Corona pandemic had taught the people that globalization was essential but at the same time, self-reliance was equally important.

Technology had played the most significant role in the difficult times of the Covid pandemic, he said and added that it had changed the way things were being conducted today.

''Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now,'' the Prime Minister who addressed the Convocation through video conferencing, said.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme is about new opportunities for the youth to help them showcase their inventions without any difficulty.

He paid tributes to Dr C V Raman on his birth anniversary today and said his excellent work would keep inspiring people, especially young scientists, for a long time.

The Prime Minister said that for the first time many possibilities had come up for innovation and startups, and also for the first time doors had been opened for private investment in space sector.

Only two days back, big reforms had been done for Ease of Doing Business in BPO sector.

He said the government is committed to giving opportunities to the youth under the Ease of Doing Business so that through their innovations they can bring change in the lives of millions of people.

He assured the youth that the government would give them opportunities in the Ease of Doing Business

''This country will give you Ease of Doing Business, you work on the people's Ease of Living,'' he told the youth and added that this would be a big source of strength for the success of the

Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

He said he also had the opportunity to attend the Convocations at IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IIT Guwahati and everywhere he noticed that innovations were being made.

The Convocation was conducted in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance and an online webcast.

Degrees were conferred on 2019 graduating students.

—UNI