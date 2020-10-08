Gold Prices Rise Rs 82, Silver Jumps Rs 1,074

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital rose Rs 82 to Rs 51,153 per 10 grams on Thursday tracking gains in the global market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed the trade at Rs 51,071 per 10 grams in the previous day.

Silver also gained Rs 1,074 to Rs 62,159 per kilogram from Rs 61,085 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 82 on strong international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold quoted with gains at USD 1,891 per ounce and silver also rose marginally to USD 24 per ounce. Gold prices traded firm on dollar fluctuation on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries over US economic recovery, he added.—PTI