GMPF blames Goa foundation for loss of over 3L livelihoods

New Delhi / Goa: During the recent meeting of Goa Mining dependents under the banner of Goa Mining Peoples Front (GMPF) at Kalsai, Dharbandora Taluka South Goa, GMPF, strongly alleged that irresponsible actions of Goa foundation as the reason for stoppage of Goa mining industry which has resulted in loss of over 3 lakh livelihoods and complete collapse of state economy.

GMPF condemns Goa Foundation for intentionally creating repeated hurdles to the mining activities in the state and strongly urged Goa Foundation to support immediate resumption of Goa mining during the upcoming court hearing.

GMPF also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his immediate intervention for resumption of Goa Mining, before Goa loses its fourth consecutive mining year due to the mining ban imposed by the apex court.

In the response to Central Govt Notice dated 24 August 2020 posted by Ministry of Mines on its website for public consultation called, "Note on Proposal for Mining Reforms, the GMPF had suggested to the Central Government to consider amendments to 'The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act, 1987, by making this abolition act prospective from 1987 by amending the current provision of it being retrospective. This suggestion was in line with State of Goa who has been reportedly written to the Union Government on multiple occasion since 2018 for legislative cure/amendment, which shall clarify the period of Lease until 2037 by making Abolition Act Prospective (i.e. 50 Years as mandated under MMDR Act 2015).

While Addressing the meeting, GMPF President Puti Gaonkar, said, "We strongly criticize the Goa Foundation for repeatedly causing trouble to all mining dependents in the state, leading to the miserable situation for all of us with no source of income. Goa's mining industry and the livelihood of lakhs of mining dependent population has been neglected in the last three years. On the platform of GMPF you people engaged in the mining industry from all vocations where there it be truck drivers and owners, barge workers, workmen, etc has Goa Foundation bothered to be even think about well-being of us or our children over the past 3 years. They are only interested in promoting their own agenda with absolute disregard towards the well-being of State of Goa or its people. We wonder why Goa Foundation is active only in opposing development projects in the State, is the Goa Foundation representing driving agenda of external forces which wants to see us Goans poor".

—IANS