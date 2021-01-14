GIBS invites applications for its PGDM course

New Delhi: Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore is an institute where talents are nurtured, ambitions cherished, ideas shared and dreams are fulfilled. It functions on international standards and has been widely recognized as one of the top B-schools in India over the years. Their flagship two-year full-time PGDM programme is now accepting applications for the academic year 2021.

Following the recent announcement of CAT results, students can now start applying to various B-schools across India. Applying to colleges is swift and efficient when done systematically. Students who wish to apply should begin with identifying institutes that accept CAT results for admissions. Once done, students should check for specializations available according to their interest. The specialization will act as a foundation for future career options. Furthermore, applicants must always look out for colleges that have a 100% placement record.

GIBS offers a PGDM in the field of management and the course is recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The college has maintained a status of distinction by pioneering refined quality of learning, moral upkeep and intellectual support. Curriculum for the PGDM course is regularly updated according to the industry trends. Along with that, GIBS offers practical exposure through guest lectures from SME owners, academicians, and professionals.

Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director, says, "Following the declaration of CAT results, it is a busy time for applicants and business schools. The CAT results are out and most colleges have begun the application process. At GIBS, we strive to offer the highest quality education through our PGDM programme. It is carefully curated and updated by our extremely dedicated and experienced faculty. We constantly aim towards nurturing talent and reforming lives with a combination of theoretical and practical knowledge. Our programme offers placements in various top tier companies and we have maintained a 100% placement record. We look forward to meeting the new batch."

At GIBS, students are offered various specializations under the PGDM programme. These are Marketing Management, Finance Management, Human Resource Management, International Business Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics Management, and Entrepreneurship Management. The institute provides an enriching learning experience entailing workshops, seminars, training and much more.

Through their PGDM course, the institute works toward providing students with a global perspective of the business world. This helps prepare the students with how markets around the world function. Their association with top-class international universities grants them an internationally accepted curriculum. Some of the foreign universities affiliated with GIBS are Nottingham University (UK), Stevenson University (USA), Lincoln College (USA), Lincoln University (Malaysia), and Putra Business School (Malaysia).

Placements are an extremely important part of GIBS. A dedicated GIBS Corporate School (GCS) provides assistance to the students on placements, internships and start-ups. Furthermore, the institute also offers an incubation centre for all the budding entrepreneurs. Over the years, GIBS has maintained its track record in terms of placements and attracts various high-level companies. More than 600+ companies for placements and 150+ companiesfor internships are available for the students. The institute is excellent at handling young start-ups and has nurtured more than 10 so far. The highest package obtained last year was Rs 12.13 LPA with an average placement package of Rs 5.35 LPA.

Global Institute of Business Studies is undoubtedly an excellent business school and has consistently ranked amongst the top B-schools in India. The institute was recently awarded 29th place as the best B-school in India by National B-School Ranking 2021 - IIRF. Furthermore, Careers360 - The Education Hub awarded GIBS with an AA rating for providing a High Value Practical & Quality Academic Management Programme in 2020. With a legacy of providing high-quality education for decades, the PGDM course offered by GIBS is amongst the best in India.

