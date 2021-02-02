Top
Fuel prices will not increase, Budget will take country forward: Javadekar

 2 Feb 2021

Fuel prices will not increase, Budget will take country forward: Javadekar
New Delhi: Ruling out the possibility of a hike in fuel prices after the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess in the Budget presented on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Modi government's budget will take the country forward.

He said, "There will be no increase in petrol and diesel prices. There will be no additional burden on people. The cess has been imposed to re-constitute the taxes. The government has reduced excise, and has started new agricultural cess."

Rs 5.71 crore will be invested in infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water, ports, railways, roads, runways and gas pipeline which is a huge success. The budget aims to provide justice to the farmers, general public and introduce reforms in all the sectors including law, he added.

