Fuel prices stable for 3rd consecutive day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained stable for the third consecutive day on Tuesday in the domestic market due to softening of crude oil in the international market, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is currently at Rs 91.17 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.47 per litre. On Saturday, the prices of both the fuels were increased by 24 paise and 15 paise per litre respectively.

London Brent crude has dropped below $ 64 a barrel. OPEC Plus countries are scheduled to meet this week, where a discussion pertaining to the increase in oil production is highly expected.

—UNI