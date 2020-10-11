Fuel prices remain unchanged across metros on Sunday

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the four metro cities on Sunday.

Petrol prices remained constant for the 19h consecutive day, with the fuel priced at Rs 81.06 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre respectively.

Similarly, diesel prices across the four cities remained unchanged for the 9th consecutive day.

Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata were Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95, and Rs 73.99 respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices saw a lot of volatility in July, August, and September as prices moved up and down frequently, with diesel prices witnessing steep fall lately.

The development in the fuel market has been in line with movement of global oil prices. Crude prices remained soft for most of the previous weeks and fell almost 10 per cent to close to $40 a barrel a week back. In the last few days, it has risen and is now hovering around $43 a barrel.

Continuing coronavirus pandemic has impacted oil demand and pushed down prices in the absence of any other trigger to lift the markets.

—IANS