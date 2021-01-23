Mumbai: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued guidelines against the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the country including Maharashtra.

The virus is killed in just three seconds at a temperature of 70 degrees.

According to FSSAI has advised that report stated that ,Consumers should not eat half-boiled eggs or chicken meat, raw meat should not be left in the open space in the house, traders should not touch dead birds with open hands, etc.

Poultry traders and consumers need not panic, the report added.

