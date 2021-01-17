Franklin Templeton's shut funds receive Rs 13,789 cr so far

New Delhi: The six shut schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund have received cash flows of Rs 13,789 crore since winding up in April, 2020 till January 15, 2021.

According to the fund house during January 1-15, these schemes received Rs 669 crore, of which Rs 617 crore was as pre-payments.

Further, the cash available as of January 15, 2021 stands at Rs 9,190 crore for the five cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

Individually, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund and Short Term Income Plan have 63 per cent, 50 per cent, 41 per cent, 26 per cent and nine per cent of their respective assets under management in cash, Franklin Templeton said in a statement.

Borrowing levels in Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund continue to come down steadily and currently stands at six per cent of AUM, it said

—IANS



