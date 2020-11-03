Franklin Templeton's shut funds get Rs 8,741 cr since closure

New Delhi: The six shut schemes of Franklin Templeton India have received Rs 8,741 crore as of October 29 since their closure announcement in April.

During the October 16-29, the six schemes received Rs 438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments.

"With this the cash available stands at Rs 5,441 crore as of October 29, 2020 for the four cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses," the company said.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 42 per cent, 25 per cent, 20 per cent and five per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) in cash.

–IANS