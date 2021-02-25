Flipkart plans to deploy 25K electric vehicles by 2030

Bangalore: Flipkart said it has already started piloting and deploying two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune, to name a few.

In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025 in India.

Flipkart said its electric fleet will include two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India, helping boost local innovation and economy.

The e-commerce platform has partnered with leading electric vehicle manufacturers for specific vehicles to be deployed for its first and last mile delivery fleet across the country. "In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said in a statement.

—IANS