Five Filled after Truck Runs Over Women Selling Fruits & Vegetables, Pedestrian in Meghalaya

Shillong: Five persons, including four women, were killed after a speeding truck mowed down roadside vegetable vendors on Shillong Bypass road near here on Saturday, police said. The truck loaded with shredded bamboo hit a dumper- truck on a bridge near Thangshalai village and then crushed four women who were selling fruits and vegetables sitting by the road, killing them on the spot.

A pedestrian, who was also hit by the Assam-bound truck, died on the way to a hospital, East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtynger, said. The driver fled after the accident and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP said.

All the victims were residents of Thangshalai Village under Mawryngkneng police station area.—PTI