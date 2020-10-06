Top
Home > Economy & Business > EU Reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Real Time

EU Reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Real Time

 The Hawk |  6 Oct 2020 3:04 PM GMT

EU Reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Real Time

The European health regulator has started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, days after launching a similar assessment process for AstraZeneca's vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its human medicines committee was evaluating the first batch of non-clinical data on the vaccine from laboratory studies, and will continue to do so until enough data is available for a final decision. (https://bit.ly/34mAHiI)

The "rolling review" of the vaccine, called BNT162b2, was based on early-stage studies, which suggested that the vaccine triggered immune response, the watchdog said, as it moves ahead with its plan to speed up the approval process for COVID-19 vaccine candidates.—Reuters

Updated : 6 Oct 2020 3:04 PM GMT
Tags:    EU   Pfizer-BioNTech   COVID-19   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X