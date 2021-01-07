Equity indices rise, Nifty hits fresh high

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hitting a fresh all-time high.

Nifty touched a new record high of 14,256.25 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, realty, capital goods and banking stocks. Further, a positive trend in the international market also supported the Indian indices.

The rise was also witnessed in the broader markets as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were trading around one per cent higher.

At 9.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,365.49, higher by 191.43 points or 0.40 per cent from its previous close of 48,174.06.

It opened at 48,524.36 and has so far touched an intraday high of 48,558.34 and a low of 48,360.49 points.

Nifty50 was trading at 14,209.50, higher by 63.25 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close.

--IANS