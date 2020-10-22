Equity indices in red, healthcare stocks plunge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the red on Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex trading over 130 points lower.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the healthcare stocks. Auto and banking stocks also were largely on a negative note.

Around 10.35 a.m. Sensex was trading at 40,572.83, lower by 134.48 points or 0.33 per cent from the previous close of 40,707.31.

It opened at 40,531.31 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 40,721.57 and a low of 40,413.65 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 11,888.50, lower by 49.15 points or 0.41 per cent from its previous close.

—IANS