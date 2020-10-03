Engie Appoints Oil Services Executive To Execute New Renewables Strategy

Paris: France's Engie appointed an oil services executive to execute its strategy of refocusing the utility on renewable energy and grids, overlooking the internal candidate behind its new green strategy.

Engie said in a statement it had appointed Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC executive Catherine MacGregor as new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2021. MacGregor's appointment comes eight months after the ouster of Isabelle Kocher and in the middle of a takeover bid from water utility Veolia for Engie unit Suez.

MacGregor, 48, is a French national who currently heads Technip Energies after having spent 23 years at oil services group Schlumberger. Asked about putting an oil services executive in charge of Engie's renewables drive, board chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said on a call he saw no contradiction.—Reuters