Edmunds Compares 2020 Honda CR-V And Toyota RAV4 Hybrids

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the brands best-selling hybrid, with 2019 sales outpacing even those of the Prius. It provides significantly higher fuel economy an estimated 40 mpg combined than the regular RAV4 SUV with minimal compromise.

There is a new alternative for shoppers to consider, however: the Honda CR-V Hybrid. The 2020 model year is the first time Honda has offered a hybrid version of its top-selling SUV. The regular CR-V also happens to be Edmunds top-rated nonhybrid SUV, considerably outranking the regular RAV4.

Is the CR-Vs all-around goodness enough to overcome Toyotas hybrid expertise? Edmunds team of expert reviewers compare the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid and 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to determine a winner.

PRICE AND FUEL ECONOMY

Toyota and Honda ask for a modest premium, just under $3,000, for the hybrid versions of their popular SUVs. Starting at $29,870, including destination, the CR-V Hybrid runs neck and neck with the RAV4 Hybrid, which starts at $29,675. Pricing is similar even when you look at a fully loaded model. Both of these hybrid SUVs come standard with all-wheel drive.

The EPA estimates that the CR-V Hybrid will get 38 mpg in combined driving. But in our real-world testing evaluation, we had difficulty replicating the EPA number. Our test CR-V Hybrid ended up getting 32 mpg overall. In contrast, we found it easier to get close to the RAV4 Hybrids EPA estimate of 40 mpg combined. Our test RAV4 Hybrid posted 36 mpg.—AP